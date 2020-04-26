'Testing For COVID-19 Compulsory For All Patients In Lucknow': DM Instructs Hospitals

In the wake of the pandemic, Coronavirus test has been made compulsory for all the patients in Lucknow. According to sources, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash had issued instructions on the same to all hospitals in the city on Saturday. He also stated that it is mandatory to inform the Chief Minister's Office when a person has been tested positive.

He further instructed the hospitals not to treat new patients without wearing the PPE and without taking any safety measures. Along with it, the hospitals have been instructed to run OPDs through all hospital telephones and video calls. According to sources, the hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of doctors and paramedical staff for 24 hours a day. Apart from this, the DM has instructed the hospital authorities to test a person for Coronavirus before donating blood.

Hotspots in Lucknow

Earlier on April 8, the District Magistrate of Lucknow had given the list of 12 hotspots in Lucknow where there will be no relaxation. Currently, the city has recorded a total of 193 cases of Coronavirus.

meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Government had decided to seal the Coronavirus hotspots that are identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 15 districts are Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Bareilly, Basti, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

Read: Centre adds clarification: All rural shops except malls allowed; E-commerce still limited

Read: IMCT writes to WB Chief Secy, highlights MHA order violation & says no response till date

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 24,942, including 18,953 active cases. While 779 deaths have been reported overall, around 5,210 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: Coronavirus hotspot areas in Lucknow: List of containment zones in the city

Read: COVID-19: Karnataka initiates Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy