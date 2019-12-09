Delhi: AAP Govt Claims MoHUA 'minted False Claims' On Anaj Mandi Fire

The Delhi government led by AAP on Sunday said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) through its recent statement "minted false claims" about the Delhi fire tragedy to hide the "corruption and inefficiency of the municipal corporation".

"A shocking and false statement has been released by the MoHUA on the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and to hide the corruption and inefficiency of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Union Ministry has minted some false claims," said an official statement by the Delhi government.

'Why is the union ministry defending an illegal factory?'

The city government said that the Delhi Fire Service made it "clear that the factory had no fire clearance and NoC to operate and it was illegal". "Why is the union ministry defending an illegal factory being run in violation of all rules and has taken so many innocent lives?" it asked. The union ministry is citing irrelevant rules and regulations which come into play if any enterprise runs legally according to rules, which is clearly not the case here, the Delhi government stated. It is the MCD's duty to check building plans, whether the buildings have been lawfully constructed and what activities are going on in them, it added.

Owner of the building arrested by Delhi Police

Nearly 150 fire personnel carried out the rescue operation and pulled out 63 people from the building. A preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit triggered the blaze. While 43 labourers died, many others were injured including two fire personnel, fire officials said. The Delhi Police have arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the fire broke out. Dense toxic smoke from burning sewing machines, plastic toys and boxes, rexin rolls, plastic wrappers, cardboards, packaging material and garments had engulfed the building, making it difficult to conduct rescue operations, firefighters said.

READ | As Delhi fire kills over 40, CM Kejriwal orders magisterial probe; Rs 10 lakh compensation

READ | Delhi Fire: Victim makes a last heart-wrenching phone call to friend

43 people lost their lives, over 50 were injured

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the Delhi fire incident and sought a detailed report within seven days. While 43 persons lost their lives in the Delhi Anaj Mandi fire, over 50 were injured. CM Kejriwal, who visited the spot, announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the BJP will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

READ | Delhi Fire: Could've saved more lives had we been informed early, says firefighter Shukla

READ | Delhi fire: Cong demands probe into 'racket' of permitting illegal buildings to operate

(With agency inputs)