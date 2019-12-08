Delhi Fire: Could've Saved More Lives Had We Been Informed Early, Says Firefighter Shukla

After the devastating fire that broke out in a factory at Delhi, a firefighter Rajesh Shukla stressed the fact that time is crucial in case of a fire breakout and one needs to inform the fire department at the earliest. Shukla, who was injured during the operation and is recuperating at the LNJP Hospital, claimed that the firefighters would have saved more lives had they been alerted about the fire a little early. The fire in the bag manufacturing factory not only affected the people caught inside but the firemen as well.

The firemen had to be admitted to the hospital because they were exposed to harmful gases while rescuing the factory workers. Rajesh Shukla said that he entered the building at least 12 times before his breathing apparatus exhausted. As per reports, he suffered injuries to his knee-cap and had a severe headache owing to inhalation of smoke.

Firefighter claims that they could've saved more lives

Fireman Rajesh Shukla who rescued 11 persons today in #DelhiFire, is admitted at LNJP Hospital;says,"I want to appeal to all to convey right information about any fire incident at the earliest. We could've saved more lives today as well,if we had more information a little earlier pic.twitter.com/cauPbLpbTx — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

"I have handled close to 7,000 fire rescue calls and was a part of the rescue operation during the Hotel Arpit Palace Fire in Karol Bagh and the recent AIIMS hospital fire. This was one of the major fires in terms of the casualties," added Rajesh.

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire incident

The Anaj Mani fire that broke out at a two-storey bag manufacturing factory on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi claimed 43 lives. Media reports along with several authorities have claimed that the cause of this fire is a short circuit that took place within the factory. Various leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah have shown solidarity with the victims and their families via social media. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a detailed report from the police and the Delhi government for further investigation of the case.

Compensation announced by various parties and Delhi govt

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, a fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured”.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also announced compensation for the families of the victims. He said, “A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to families of those who are dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. Also, the expenses of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government”.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has also announced financial assistance for the victims of the incident. This relief announced by him would be provided to the casualties who belong to Bihar. According to sources, Nitish Kumar has announced an aid of two lakh rupees for each victim.

(With Agency Inputs)

