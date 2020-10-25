Delhi Airport's COVID-19 Testing Facility: Here's Everything You Need To Know

As per the government's COVID-19 protocols, all international passengers need an RT-PCR COVID negative report before flying, and the test must not be more than 96 hours old. In order to facilitate the passengers, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport opened a COVID-19 testing facility and lounge within the premises. This facility was earlier only available to the passengers coming to India but under the lastest guidelines, it will now be available for the outgoing passengers as well.

Here's everything you need to know about getting tested at Delhi Airport:

The passenger needs to arrive 8 to 10 hours prior to the international flight in order to get tested for COVID-19 at IGI Airport as the report takes 4-6 hours to be processed.

For those who are taking the test at the Delhi Airport after arriving, passengers will need to book a slot one hour after the arrival time.

The testing facility is also available on arrival basis.

The COVID-19 testing facility is available 24 hours on all days of the week.

As per the Delhi government mandate, the price of the COVID-19 test is Rs. 2,400 and the waiting lounge charges are Rs. 2,600.

The passengers can pre-book their test online by filling the form and submitting all details including their email address, Aadhaar number or passport number, flight number, PNR number, dates and time slots.

Nasal and throat swab samples will be taken from the passengers for the test.

In case the passenger tests positive for COVID-19, he or she will be processed as per the ICMR guidelines.

In case the passenger tests negative, they will be permitted to continue their onward journey.

Delhi Airport's COVID-19 test centre and lounge has been opened at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport. A COVID lab has also been built at the multi-level car parking of the terminal in a 3500 square meter area. The lounge and testing centre has been made available in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre and Premium Plaza Lounge. Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has been accredited by NABL & ICMR and is associated with the Delhi government to test coronavirus samples. After Singapore's Changi Aiport, Delhi's IGI Airport was certified as the 2nd safest aerodrome in COVID-19 safety measures across the globe.

