Delhi Airport's COVID-19 Testing Facility: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
As per the government's COVID-19 protocols, all international passengers need an RT-PCR COVID negative report before flying, and the test must not be more than 96 hours old. In order to facilitate the passengers, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport opened a COVID-19 testing facility and lounge within the premises. This facility was earlier only available to the passengers coming to India but under the lastest guidelines, it will now be available for the outgoing passengers as well.
Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 78 Lakhs; Recoveries Cross 70 Lakh Mark
Read | Delhi Airport Starts COVID-19 Testing For International Departures
Read | Delhi Airport Gets Big 'Safe Travel Barometer' Win; Emerges World's Second-safest Airport
Delhi Airport's COVID-19 test centre and lounge has been opened at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport. A COVID lab has also been built at the multi-level car parking of the terminal in a 3500 square meter area. The lounge and testing centre has been made available in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre and Premium Plaza Lounge. Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has been accredited by NABL & ICMR and is associated with the Delhi government to test coronavirus samples. After Singapore's Changi Aiport, Delhi's IGI Airport was certified as the 2nd safest aerodrome in COVID-19 safety measures across the globe.
Read | Two Afghan Nationals Held For Trying To Smuggle Out Medicines Worth Over Rs 1.1 Cr At Delhi Airport
Read | Delhi Airport's Duty Free Store Starts Online 'click And Collect' Service