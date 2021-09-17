'Delhi Borders Sealed, Entry Restricted,' Alleges SAD Ahead Of 'Black Friday' March

Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) few hours ahead of their 'Black Friday' march alleged that borders of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib are being cordoned off and Delhi borders are being sealed. Last week the party had declared that it will be observing September 17 as 'black day' to mark one year of the enactment of the three farm laws by the Centre. 'Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted,' claimed the party in a tweet.

SAD has also alleged that everyone is allowed to pass except for the movement of Punjabis.

All Delhi borders have been sealed and Punjab vehicles are being stopped. While all others pass, Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted. Our peaceful voices have seemingly scared the powers that be.@News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @DainikBhaskar @IndianExpress @ANI pic.twitter.com/KSTjgT9f4U — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) September 16, 2021

'This is a reminder of dark dictatorial times,' tweeted SAD's official Twitter account during the wee hours of Friday.

Looking at the number of farmers and Akali Dal cadre coming for the protest today, Rakab Ganj Sahib is being cordoned off to stop Punjabis from entering. This is a reminder of dark dictatorial times. @dainiksavera @JagbaniOnline @PrimeAsiaTV @dailyajit @ttindia @bbcnewspunjabi pic.twitter.com/quHSSrF1JM — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) September 16, 2021

SAD's 'Black Friday' protest

Earlier on September 16, the party had said 'Akali Sangat from all over Punjab reached Delhi in large numbers for the march'.

The decision to hold the demonstration which will be led by party President Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was taken in a meeting headed by Party President, Sukhbir Singh Badal and comprising party MLAs, district Presidents, Halqa Sewadars, legislators and members of the party's internal committee. As per the statement issued by Akali Dal Vice President, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema from Chandigarh- "Before starting the protest march, an 'Ardaas' (prayer) will be performed for the repeal of the three farm laws." In a tweet against the three new farm laws, the party had asserted, 'we will reject the black laws in Punjab & won't rest till they get repealed'.

AAP to also observe September 17 as 'Black Friday

Meanwhile, Punjab's main opposition party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it will observe September 17 as “black day" on the completion of one year of the enactment of the Centre's three farm laws. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has planned to hold candle marches across the state to pay tribute to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation against the farm legislations. 'On September 17, 2020, the three “black” agriculture Bills were passed in Parliament and hence, September 17 will be observed as a “black day', said AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Farmers protest

The statement from SAD and AAP came at a time when Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh had already requested existing protestors in the state to move their demonstration from the state as it is highly effecting economic oppressions. The Farmers protest has been going on for the past several months and several developments had taken place in the matter. The outcry particularly escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi on January 26 which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police.