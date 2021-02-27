Delhi: Boy Stabbed Multiple Times By 3 Miscreants For Countering Sister's Eve-teasing

On February 26, a 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in Delhi's Kalkaji area when he allegedly objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. All three accused are absconding. The police have registered a case under sections 307/354(D)/509/34 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

The police official stated that the boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

"It is submitted that a PCR call was received at PS Kalka Ji regarding a boy who got stabbed near Sarvodya Vidhalya No.2 Kalkaji. This call was entrusted to Investigating Officer (IO) who went to the spot and found that the injured has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Accordingly, the IO reached the Trauma Centre AIIMS along with staff and found the injured being treated. The 17-year-old boy's name is Prakash and he is a resident of Jhuggi, Sarvodaya Camp Kalka ji. He was shifted to Operation Theatre so he could not be examined," the official said.

Eyewitness on the incident

The eye witness and sister of the injured, 18-year old Preeti, who was present with him at the time of the incident stated that when she was with her brother Prakash, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks. Prakash objected after which they all started beating him and one of them stabbed Prakash on the left side of the abdomen. They all fled from the spot.

Girl who was molested says, "It was going on for 2-3 days. They hit my brother & stabbed him when he objected. When I went to a Policeman who was around, he said he doesn't see any blood. When I pointed out I'm covered in it he shouted at me. Another Policeman wrote my complaint" pic.twitter.com/dl3TixlrYX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

