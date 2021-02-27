Home Secy Writes To States, UTs: 'Need To Maintain Strict Surveillance To Overcome COVID'

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Friday, 26th February, wrote a letter to all states and UTs and said that there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance to fully overcome the pandemic. On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order to extend the existing COVID-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, and caution to remain in force up to March 31.

“As you are aware, the number of active cases and new cases in the country has substantially declined over the last few months. However, there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance so as to fully overcome the pandemic,” he said in his letter.

READ | Pakistan Wants Peaceful Resolution Of All Disputes With India After Ceasefire Agreement

Bhalla stated in his letter that the SOPs shall be strictly enforced by the concerned authorities and should be followed.

"All activities have been permitted, subject to following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by respective administrative Ministry/Department as well as the SOPs which are to be issued by the States/UTs. These SOPs shall be strictly enforced by authorities concerned, who shall be responsible for their strict adherence. It is further reiterated that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries,” he said.

READ | 'Govt Carefree, Eyes Shut:' Rahul Gandhi Shares Couplet Over Bharat Bandh; Lists Reasons

The Home Secretary further urged all the authorities to ensure the strict effectiveness of MHA COVID-19 guidelines.

"I would urge you to ensure compliance of the aforesaid guidelines and direct all authorities concerned for their strict implementation. Further guidelines issued by the MHA and consequent orders issued by the respective state governments /UT administrations should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for the implementation," Bhalla said.

READ | China Mum Over India's Upper Hand In COVID Vaccine Diplomacy; Cites 'global Cooperation'

India extends ban on international flights

Due to rising corona cases in some states and with the new COVID strain, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Friday that it has extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights till March 31, 2021. The ban has been in place since March 2020.

READ | Aadar Poonawalla Meets Amit Shah, Discusses COVID Vaccine Rollout Ahead Of Phase-2 Drive