Delhi Court Rejects Plea Seeking FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Insulting PM Modi

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. The complaint was regarding a statement made by Rahul during a public meeting in 2016, in which, he allegedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hiding behind the blood (that the) soldiers shed and doing dalali on their (soldiers) sacrifice".

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, while passing the order, observed that there is no need to register the FIR in the case. The complainant showed dissatisfaction over the order and said that they will approach Sessions court in the coming days. Earlier, Delhi police in its 'Action Taken Report' had clearly mentioned that -- no cognizable offence is made out in the sedition complaint against Gandhi.

The police, in the report, however, stated that a defamation suit may be filed against Rahul for his remark. "As per the contents of the complaint, no cognizable offence is made out. Rahul made the defamatory statement against PM Narendra Modi for which a defamatory suit may be filed by the individual against whom the statement was made," the police had stated. The report was filed by the Delhi Police in pursuance to court's directions over an application moved by complainant's counsel Joginder Tuli. He had sought a direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi under the charges of sedition.

The Supreme Court gave relief to Rahul Gandhi while simultaneously rebuking him strongly in the contempt case against him for attributing his 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' political slogan to the apex court, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shortly after the Supreme Court bench dismissed the Rafale review petitions, saying it felt it inappropriate to wade into a 'roving and fishing inquiry', Justice SC Kaul pronounced the judgment in the Supreme Court for the criminal contempt case against Rahul Gandhi filed by Meenakshi Lekhi.

Justice Kaul said that it was unfortunate that the contemnor had made such remarks and that he - holding such an important position - should have been more careful. Justice Kaul observed that no court should be dragged into any political discourse. Following this, citing the affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi in which he had apologised, the 3-judge bench in a concurring judgment said that it would not like to continue with the contempt proceedings further.

