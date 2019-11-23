Rahul Gandhi Remains Absent From Parliament's Winter Session For 5th Consecutive Day

Rahul Gandhi remained absent for the fifth consecutive day since the Winter Parliament sessions commenced on November 18. Several questions regarding his absence were raised. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal questioned Gandhi's absence and said his attitude towards the Parliament was disappointing.

'Attitude of these young leaders disappointing'

These are youth leaders. They should come to the House. Even being so old, we are regularly present in the House and remain active in our constituencies as well. The attitude of these young leaders is very disappointing, the public elects and sends us to Parliament, so that, we raise their issues in the House and find some solutions. But Rahul Gandhi is often found missing from the House," he said.

Important issues discussed in the first five days of the Winter session

The winter Parliament session has discussed many important issues so far. During the first five days, the Chit Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was moved, discussed and passed in Lok Sabha. The pollution levels in Delhi- NCR were also discussed briefly during the sessions. Meanwhile, the opposition raised questions about the withdrawal of SPG security cover to the Gandhi family, and electoral bonds. The Congress MPs held a protest against the issue of electoral bonds and urged the Prime Minister to break his silence over the issue. The parliament also discussed the JNU row briefly. This Winter Session of the Parliament consists of 20 sittings between November 18 and December 13.

Rahul Gandhi caught using cell phone in the Parliament

Earlier, the Congress leader ran into a controversy when he was caught using his cell phone while President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing a joint parliament session in June 2019. Reports also revealed he was seen scrolling and typing through his phone for more than twenty minutes while the President addressed the Parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)