Delhi Cyber Cell Busts Online Investment Scam, 2 Persons Held

South District cyber cell busted an online investment scam in New Delhi on December 14 and held two persons in this connection, Vijay Masih (41) and Mohammad Abutalif Mansuri (27).

These two notorious cheaters, Masih being the mastermind, used to dupe people on the pretext of investment in online share market trading.

Their scam came to light when Mohd Sajid Husain fell victim to their fraud and registered a complaint in Neb Sarai Police Station. The duo has a close-knit gang who call people up and ask them to invest in their online trading company and assure them a return of 12 to 17 per cent per month that could double their investments in a short time. Mohd Sajid Husain got duped in May by a person called Rahi. He was told to meet Masih and was called repeatedly to persuade him to make the investment. Mohd Sajid then gave them Rs 22 lakh - Rs 15 lakh fund transfer and Rs 7 lakh in cash - to invest in the share market.

Initially, he was paid back with interest but a couple of months later, the gang dropped off the map, closing their Noida office. Mohd Sajid then found out that they have robbed large sums off of many people and rushed to the police in south district, and also contacted the District Cyber Cell.

Two persons held

The Cyber cell checked the profiles of the accused after receiving the complaint and it was found that they have many accounts in various banks and have collected huge amounts of money from different people in a planned way, promising to give handsome returns in the name of investment in online trading.

The cyber cell then registered a complaint and investigation was taken up. During the investigation, a team has been formed which is going to be supervised by ACP Udaiveer Singh. The team laid a trap near Saket as the fraudsters were set up to come to collect money from a person.

Both the accused persons were apprehended on December 12 and were arrested after a detailed interrogation. Masih, the mastermind, had employed four-five boys on 20-30 per cent commission basis in getting one target plus bonus on trapping huge investors.

They later confessed that they had collected money from more than 100 people, had got 15 accounts opened under different names and different banks which have more than Rs 5 crore of transactions in two years.

Further investigation is underway.

(With Inputs from ANI)