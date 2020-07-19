PIL Filed In Delhi HC Over Encroachment Of Land Under Defence Ministry

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court over the encroachment of jhuggi cluster behind the Majlis Park metro station, in north-west Delhi. The vast stretch of vacant land supposedly belongs to the Ministry of Defence and other public authorities.

Abhishek Sharma, the petitioner who is also a practising lawyer by profession said that some of the initial residents of the jhuggi cluster were Pakistani immigrants seeking refuge in India. The petitioner is of the opinion that recent expansion of the cluster includes people who are purchasing the jhuggies from some unidentified individuals who are said to be acting at the behest of the local municipal councillors and members of the legislative assembly.

The plea called for a thorough investigation to prepare a list of people living in the jhuggi cluster and to check the presence of foreign nationals seeking refuge there. The plea also asked for bifurcation and separation of the foreign nationals present at the said jhuggi cluster from Indian citizens.

The plea alleged that the construction activities in the said jhuggi cluster continued on the public land even during the COVID induced lockdown. The petitioner believes the illegal construction is not only causing losses to the taxpayers but also deteriorating the habitable conditions of the adjoining localities.

The petitioner said he complained about the issue to various governing bodies including the Union Ministry of Defence, Delhi Government, and the concerned civic body, adding that the Defence Ministry has started the process of securing back its land from encroachment. However, there has not been any action taken by any of the authorities on the ground, he said.

(Image credit: PTI)

