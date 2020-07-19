Aditya Chopra Upholds Sushant's MS Dhoni Biopic To Dispute 'YRF Commitment' Claims: Source

Yash Raj Films supremo Aditya Chopra has recorded his statement with Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide last month. The producer has presented facts, quite contrary to the statements given by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as per sources. Aditya Chopra has revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not contacted or spoken to Yash Raj Films to cast Sushant in his 2015 film Bajirao Mastani.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in his statement, had informed the police that he had pursued the late actor for the lead role in his films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. He said that Sushant was unable to commit his dates to him due to his commitment with Yash Raj Films adding that he also spoke to officials at YRF office but was unable to sign Sushant for the roles.

Reacting to this, Aditya Chopra has refuted claims of binding Sushant to restrictive clauses in the contract between him and Yash Raj Films' talent management agency which had allegedly signed the late actor. He claimed that Sushant had worked in the critically acclaimed 2016 film M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey, while under contract with YRF and was free to collaborate with other directors had he wanted to.

Chopra slammed the accusations of not allowing Sushant to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2013 film Ram Leela by stating that actor Ranveer Singh, who is also managed by YRF's talent agency, had signed the film in April 2012 whereas Sushant had joined the agency in November 2012. Aditya Chopra also said that reports of giving preferential treatment to Ranveer Singh by letting him sign Ram Leela are "absolutely baseless".

Adding to the other claims, Aditya Chopra also informed the police that Yash Raj Films had decided to scrape their project with Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur due to creative differences and that the decision had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Mumbai Police questioned Aditya Chopra in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on Saturday. The Yash Raj Films head honcho recorded his statement at the Versova police station in Mumbai. The session reportedly lasted for four hours.

