Delhi Fire: Amit Shah Expresses Grief, Assures All Possible Assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reacted to the news of a massive fire which broke out in the Anaj Mandi area in the national capital on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah has prayed for the early recovery of the injured and has instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis.

'I pray for the early recovery of the injured'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on #delhifire incident: Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis. pic.twitter.com/AvqWx9DRE2 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

BJP National Working President JP Nadda has also expressed his grief over the incident. He has asked Delhi BJP workers to provide all possible assistance to those affected. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the incident "very very tragic".

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives in fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked @BJP4delhi karykartas to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 8, 2019

At least 44 people have died in the incident

A massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. According to Delhi police, at least 44 people have died in the incident and more than 22 people have been rushed to the hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were used in the operation.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the early morning hours today, 11 people rescued so far; 15 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/zbsMmRn3NW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

'A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot'

Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept." The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused. Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke."

