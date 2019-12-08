Amit Shah Announces Plan To Establish Police University, Criminal Law Reforms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the Centre's plans to set up an All India Forensic Science University and All India Police University, with affiliated colleges in the States. He also underscored the government's resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today's democratic setup. The announcement was made after Shah inaugurated the 54th DGsP/IGsP conference in Pune.

The conference was held in the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune. Amit Shah termed it a "Vaicharik Kumbh" in his inaugural address wherein top policemen of the nation come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security. The Home Minister lauded the police forces for their work while paying homage to martyrs.

Addressed the All India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police-2019 in Pune. pic.twitter.com/yRXmfttfk0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2019

Awards and deliberations

Amit Shah also awarded trophies for best Police Stations to the Station House Officers of AJK Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Balasinore (Gujarat) and Aberdeen (Andaman and Nicobar Islands). The conference deliberated on a gamut of policing and security issues, including the linkage of narcotics and terrorism, border protection, the threat from radicalisation in the digital era, upgradation of forensic capability, and evidence-based policing. While specific cases were highlighted, roadmaps for implementation of key recommendations were also framed.

About the conference

The all-India DG-IG conference is an annual event held to discuss issues related to internal security, crime and law, and challenges to order. All top officers of different agencies along with DGPs of all states were a part of this conference, held on December 7 and 8. Various issues and their solutions related to national security are discussed in this conference every year. All top brass dealing with national security are attending the conference. Top officials of state police, central armed police forces, central investigation, and intelligence agencies are attending the conference.

The Modi government has been organising this conference outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014. The last five conferences were held in Guwahati in Assam, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, BSF officers’ training academy in Tekanpur in Gwalior district, and at Kevadia in Gujarat. Prior to the conference, Committees of DGsP are established to formulate the contours of presentations, which are on contemporary security threats.

(With ANI inputs)