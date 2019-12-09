Delhi Fire: Anxious Relatives Wait To Hear A Response From Those Working In The Factory

Relatives of the individuals of a Bihar district who lost their lives in the fire in New Delhi's Anaj Mandi factory are waiting for a response from those who were working in the factory. 43 people lost their lives in the fire on Sunday morning.

READ: Delhi Fire: Police Detains Rehan, Owner Of Factory Where Over 40 People Have Died

Relatives wait for a response

A relative of a deceased worker, who lives in the Saharsa district said that having heard of a fire in a factory in the national capital, he called his nephew was told that he had lost his life. The relative went on to add that other people in the village, were, however, unable to get through at all. The people in the district are constantly trying to reach out to their relatives and check if they are alive, while some of them have left for New Delhi to search for relatives.

At least 43 people died when a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Anaj Mandi area in central Delhi on Sunday morning at 5 am. Most of the victims who lost their lives have been identified as labourers who were sleeping in the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road. The Delhi Police has detained Rehan, the owner of the factory where the blaze took place. Earlier an FIR has been registered against him and a case has been registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The factory that mainly produced plastic items, housed several labourers and their families stated police. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All the victims who have been rescued by fire personnel, have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

READ: As Delhi Fire Kills Over 40, CM Kejriwal Orders Magisterial Probe; Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased. The PMO and the BJP have also ordered ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and injured workers.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan rushed back to New Delhi on Sunday afternoon to visit the hospital and check the condition of those who were admitted for treatment.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ: Anaj Mandi Fire: Kin Of Deceased Victim Expresses Grief

READ: Delhi Fire Service Officials Describe The Anaj Mandi Fire Incident