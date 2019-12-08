Delhi Fire: Police Detains Rehan, Owner Of Factory Where Over 40 People Have Died

Amid the tragic loss of 43 lives in the fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday, the Delhi Police has detained Rehan, the owner of the factory where the blaze took place. Earlier an FIR has been registered against him and a case has been registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Police have detained Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him.

Rehan had purportedly gone missing earlier, even as frenetic efforts were made to rescue those who weren't able to escape the narrow and flammable material-lined passageways of the factory where they had been sleeping when the fire broke out.

The fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning, at around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims lost consciousness due to rising Carbon Monoxide. The factory that mainly produced plastic items, housed several labourers and their families, leading to higher burn injuries, stated police. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased. The PMO and the BJP have also ordered ex-gratia compensation over the tragedy.

