COVID-19: Delhi Govt Directs Hospitals To Reserve 80% ICU Beds Amid Surge In Cases

In a bid to expand treatment of COVID-19 patients with immediate effect, the Delhi government on Sunday directed all nursing homes and private hospitals having bed strength of 50 beds or more to reserve at least 80 percent of their total ICU bed strength. As official notification by the government stated that the majority of the ICU beds in private hospitals are fully occupied.

The government further directed the hospitals listed in Annexure 'A' are directed to reserve 80 percent of their total ICU/HDU beds for COVID-19 patients.

"In the recent past there has been a surge in the number of COVID cases and it has been observed that the majority of the ICU beds in private hospitals are fully occupied. Therefore, in order to augment the ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients the hospitals listed in Annexure 'A' are directed to reserve 80 percent of their total ICU/HDU beds for such patients i.e. COVID-19 patients with immediate effect," the notification by the Delhi government read.

It further stated that if in some hospitals non-COVID patients are already admitted in more than 20 per cent of their ICU/HDU beds then in such cases, once these non-COVID-19 patients are discharged, "the vacant ICU/HDU beds shall thereafter be kept reserved for COVID-19 patients only."



READ: COVID-19: Delhi airport sets up testing facility for international transit passengers

Delhi government resumes doorstep delivery

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has resumed its project of doorstep delivery of driving licenses and marriage certificates along with other public services in the national capital, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday. While speaking to a news agency, Gahlot informed that a total of 100 public services will be covered under the doorstep delivery project at a nominal fee of Rs 50. This initiative taken by Kejriwal's government will help the citizens of Delhi to be safe amid COVID-19.

READ: Delhi Govt resumes doorstep delivery of public services amid COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 tally in Delhi

The national capital has witnessed a sudden surge in positive Coronavirus cases. So far 2,09,748 people have been infected by COVID-19 and 4,687 people have died. As per the latest reports by MOHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4266 new cases and 21 deaths have been reported. Over 1,78,154 people have recovered. As of now, the tally of active Coronavirus cases in Delhi is 26,907.

READ: Cong alleges its Delhi Cantonment Board councillor attacked by AAP leader

READ: Delhi reports record single-day jump of 4,321 COVID-19 cases

(With ANI Inputs)