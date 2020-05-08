Delhi Govt Launches E-token To Purchase Liquor In Shops, Encourage Social Distancing

In a bid to avoid overcrowding at liquor shops and to ensure social distancing, the Delhi Government on Thursday launched an e-token system that allows people to book a time slot for buying alcohol.

Now, tipplers would not have to spend several hours waiting in long queues to buy liquor in Delhi as they can apply for e-tokens on the website. The government has released a web link - www.qtoken.in - where people will be designated specific time for purchasing liquor after they fill personal details.

The buyers will require to fill the address of liquor shop in their area along with their mobile number and other details while applying for e-token. The tokens will be sent on the mobile phones of the registered persons.

There will be two different queues at liquor shops- one for people with tokens and one for those who don't have it. A fixed number of tokens will be issued for every hour. At present, 160 liquor shops are permitted open in Delhi as only stand-alone shops are allowed to open.

Govt allows opening of liquor shops, people flout social distancing norms

After 40 days of complete lockdown, the Delhi government on Monday allowed the reopening of 200 liquor shops run by civic bodies but only 50 were open as people thronged the stores and violated social distancing norms despite COVID-19 threat.

The rates of liquor were raised by 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on the following day, still, large crowds gathered at the shops to buy alcohol. The e-token will help in maintaining social distance and cut down on waiting time in long queues by specifying a time for each e-coupon holder to buy liquor at a shop.

The Central government had allowed some relaxations in Lockdown 3.0, including the sale of liquor under certain conditions. After social distancing norms went for a toss, the Excise department directed the four corporations dealing in the retail of liquor to take measures like e-tokens, barricading, and deployment of marshals to ensure that such norms were followed at the shops.

(Image: PTI)