Liquor Shop Owner Showers Flower Petals On Customers, Calls Them 'country's Economy'

After liquor shops were allowed to reopen across the nation amid lockdown until May 17, an owner of the alcohol shop has been recorded showering its visitors with flower petals in Delhi. In the short clip that has gone viral, the liquor shop owner at Chander Nagar can be heard saying “you are the economy of our country” and expresses gratitude by showering bright orange coloured petals. The video has garnered over 181k views with thousands of people lauding the man’s way of acknowledging the “economy warriors”.

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

‘Heroes of the country’

The internet users sided with the liquor shop owner and agreed that with the spiralling economy, the people who are out to buy alcohol after over 40 days are contributing to the nation. One of the Twitter users even called the customers as “heroes of the country”. Many shared memes denoting the people waiting in huge queues as ‘warriors’. Some also noted that the Delhi government has announced a 70 per cent “Special Corona fee” to be imposed on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the alcohol.

Delhi has reportedly allowed at least 150 state-run alcohol shops outside the containment zones of coronavirus. India has been under lockdown since March 25 and the Central government announced an extension until May 17. India has also colour coded the districts in red, orange and green zones based on the severity of the COVID-19 spread. These zones allotted by the Centre would also facilitate phase-lifting of the restrictions.

Other Citizens to Drinkers : pic.twitter.com/mV2Kg8iN6t — BROSKI (@xDDDGuy) May 5, 2020

Felicitating the Economy Warriors 🤪 — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) May 5, 2020

Economical hero🙂 — Rishikesh people (@rishikesh15119) May 5, 2020

Economy Warriors. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Amit Dahal (@AmitDahal) May 5, 2020

They should be proud 💪🏻 — Bharathi 🌸 (@barathi91) May 5, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

