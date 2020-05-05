Delhi Government's 'special Corona Fee' On Liquor MRP Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

After liquor shops were allowed to open in India with certain restrictions, the Delhi government announced a 70 per cent “Special Corona fee” to be imposed on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the alcohol. Since the new rule is reportedly applicable from May 5, it has also flooded social media with memes about its reactions ranging from that of shop owners to the ones who were waiting in long queues to get alcohol after over 40 days. Delhi has apparently allowed at least 150 state-run alcohol shops outside the containment zones of coronavirus.

Memes on ‘Special Corona Fees’

Delhi Government has imposed 'Special Corona Fees'- 70% tax on the liquor.

Meanwhile Drunker: pic.twitter.com/E8l7EfzTFa — Vanshdeep (@Vanshdeep_01) May 4, 2020

Delhi government to impose 70% 'Special Corona Fees' tax on maximum retail price of liquors.

Le Kejriwal: pic.twitter.com/upMi5B2xI3 — MJ (@_thy_joker) May 4, 2020

After opening liquor shops-



Delhi Government has imposed 'Special Corona Fees'- 70% tax on MRP.



Govt- pic.twitter.com/9R5XqNuu75 — Boht Sharif (@badar__khan) May 4, 2020

Delhi people after state government imposes 70% extra tax on liquor from tomorrow.. #wineshops #Delhi pic.twitter.com/hdfcWeqTyw — Reecha (@Reecha_Ranjan) May 4, 2020

Kejriwal - 1

liquor lover - 0 pic.twitter.com/IqITg80diq — Ralph from the Internet 🎤🐒 (@thefunnyralph) May 4, 2020

Drinkers to Kejriwal: pic.twitter.com/td69CFlTN8 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 4, 2020

India has been under lockdown since March 25 and the Central government announced an extension until May 17. India has also colour coded the districts in red, orange and green zones based on the severity of the COVID-19 spread. These zones allotted by the Centre would also facilitate phase-lifting of the restrictions.

