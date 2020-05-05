Delhi Government's 'special Corona Fee' On Liquor MRP Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

After liquor shops were allowed to open with certain restrictions, the Delhi govt announced a 70 per cent “Special Corona fee” to be imposed on alcohol MRP.

After liquor shops were allowed to open in India with certain restrictions, the Delhi government announced a 70 per cent “Special Corona fee” to be imposed on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the alcohol. Since the new rule is reportedly applicable from May 5, it has also flooded social media with memes about its reactions ranging from that of shop owners to the ones who were waiting in long queues to get alcohol after over 40 days. Delhi has apparently allowed at least 150 state-run alcohol shops outside the containment zones of coronavirus. 

Memes on ‘Special Corona Fees’

India has been under lockdown since March 25 and the Central government announced an extension until May 17. India has also colour coded the districts in red, orange and green zones based on the severity of the COVID-19 spread. These zones allotted by the Centre would also facilitate phase-lifting of the restrictions.

