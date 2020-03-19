Delhi Govt Prohibits Dining In Restaurants, Takeaways & Home Delivery Apps To Continue

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that people will not be allowed to dine in restaurants till further notice, adding that takeaways will be allowed and online food delivery apps will be operational as usual. Speaking about the state government's measures taken, Kejriwal announced that all private vehicles will be disinfected for free at respective stations between 10 AM to 6 PM. He also appealed the people to maintain calm and take precautions.

All the restaurants will be closed for dinning in. Only Home Delivery and Takeaway will continue.



Govt will also disinfect all the private vehicles from 10 AM to 6 PM.

'Urge everyone to stay home'

Addressing the media on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Looking at the gravity of the situation, I urge everyone to stay at home. Whatever work you have, try doing it from home. I request all private sector companies to allow their employees to work from home to avoid mass gatherings."

Furthermore, he added, "Senior citizens, who have been most affected by the virus and most vulnerable, to avoid going out on walks and meeting friends and they need to take care the most. From 501, we have now reduced the gathering to 20 people. No gatherings of more than 20 people will be allowed. I also appeal to people to not panic and just take precautions."

India reports 4 death due to COVID-19

India recorded its fourth Coronavirus death on March 19 of a man from Punjab. On March 17, a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital.

The 70-year-old, who became the recent victim to the virus had travel history and had recently returned from Germany to Delhi via Italy earlier this month. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to live at 8 PM on Thursday over issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

The sample of a 72-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday. The septuagenarian, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive after he died at the Banga community health centre on Wednesday.

