Coronavirus: Anti-CAA Protest Organiser In Delhi Tested For Virus; Kept In Isolation Ward

In a massive development, sources report on Thursday, that an anti-CAA protest organiser in Delhi has been tested for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Sources further report that Tabrez Khan - who is a resident of Jahangirpuri Eidgah Road has allegedly organised anti-CAA protests, has been admitted to LNJP hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday night. Khan has stated that the test results are awaited. Police have confirmed to sources that currently there are no protests in Jahangirpuri.

Protest organiser suspected

Sources further state that Khan's sister had returned from Saudi Arabia on 11 March and has been tested positive for COVID-19. While she is currently in the isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital, sources also report that Khan's mother too has tested positive and is under isolation. This development comes amid the ongoing tussle between Shaheen Bagh protestors and the state authorities to stall their protests amid the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court to remove Shaheen Bagh protestors by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey. Inspite of several dialogues between Delhi police and Delhi residents, Shaheen Bagh organisers have refused to call off the protests, claiming they were aware of the risks. Moreover, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) requested the District Magistrate, South East Delhi to take necessary action on a complaint regarding the assembly of children and infants in Shaheen Bagh protests amid Coronavirus spread.

Shaheen protests & Delhi govt orders.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year over the amended Citizenship Act, NRC, and NPR. Earlier this week, taking precautionary measures Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that gatherings with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the national capital, along with asking gyms, night clubs and spas to remain closed till March 31. While Shaheen Bagh and other protests similar to them in Mumbai too have remained ongoing, keeping in mind the infection outbreak the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC protesters at Chennai's Washermanpet had temporarily called off their strike. Currently, India has seen 189 cases and 4 deaths due to COVID-19.

