'Odd-even Markets & More...': Delhi CM Kejriwal Gets Over 5 Lakh Lockdown 4.0 Suggestions

While thanking the citizens of Delhi for their suggestions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed that more than five lakh suggestions had been received by the government over the national capital's exit strategy after lockdown ends on May 17. "Delhiites, thank you very much for your suggestions on how to relax the lockdown in Delhi. More than 5 lakh suggestions have been received. Based on your suggestions, we will send proposals related to Delhi to the Central Government," said Kejriwal.

"We have received a lot of suggestions from many market associations and most of them have said market & market complexes should be opened. They said they can be opened on an odd-even basis, half shops one day and half shops another," said Kejriwal. "The suggestions will be discussed at 4 pm today in the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority and Lieutenant Governor. After that, we will send a proposal on how much relaxations should be given in Delhi, to the Central Government," he added.

दिल्लीवासियों, दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन में कितनी ढील दी जाए- इस पर अपने सुझाव देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। 5 लाख से ज़्यादा सुझाव मिले हैं। आपके सुझावों के आधार पर हम केंद्र सरकार को दिल्ली से संबंधित प्रस्ताव भेजेंगे। https://t.co/hiT4Emefod — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 14, 2020

While addressing his virtual press brief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had asked the people of Delhi to send in their suggestions on what should be the state's move after the lockdown ends on May 17. This comes after PM Modi on Monday held a video-conference with the CMs of all the states on region-wise relaxations as well as the country's exit strategy post the lockdown 3.0.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 7,998 with 359 new cases. 106 people have died of the coronavirus infection so far.

