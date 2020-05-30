Delhi Govt To Launch App On Availability Of COVID-19 Dedicated Beds In Hospitals: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the launch of a special mobile application that will provide information related to the availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in different hospitals. Kejriwal said that the mobile application is ready and it will be launched on Monday as it is currently undergoing testing. This comes at a time when a few incidents were reported where people faced problems due to a lack of knowledge about vacant hospital beds.

The app will provide data related to hospitals and the number of vacant beds in that particular hospital, the Chief Minister said. People without smartphones can access all the details from the webpage or can call on a helpline number, he added.

"On Monday, an app will be launched, which will provide data related to hospitals like how many beds are there in a particular hospital. Out of that, how many beds are unoccupied," Kejriwal said. "Those who do not have smartphones can check data on the webpage and information can be obtained from helpline number '1031'," he added.

While addressing the briefing he also urged the people to stop circulating fake videos and said: "We have to leave politics behind. The country is going through a bad time."

Govt has made sufficient arrangements: CM

The Chief Minister further informed that a large number of beds have been procured to treat Coronavirus patients. Even as the number of cases is rising, the government has made sufficient arrangements to treat the patients. So far 6500 beds are ready and 9500 beds will be available by another week, Kejriwal informed.

He also emphasized that the aim of the government was to ensure that the number of deaths from the coronavirus disease should not rise even if the count of patients was rising. According to Kejriwal, cases of the infection went up by 8,500 in the past 15 days, but only 500 people were admitted in hospitals and most were recovering at home. "Out of the total patients, only 2100 are in hospitals rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. There is no need to panic", he said.

