Delhi Govt Yet To Decide On Opening Of Non-essential Shops, Decision Expected In 1-2 Days

Even as the Home Ministry issued an order directing states to allow the opening of non-essential shops in rural areas, the Delhi government is yet to arrive on a decision on the implementation of the order. The state government will first 'study' the order issued by the MHA and then take a final call.

A senior official in the Delhi government has stated that the situation in the national capital is different and the govt does not want to take a decision hurriedly. He added that the decision can be expected in a day or two. In view of the rising number of COVID cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier clarified that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown imposed till May 3.

The Chief Minister stated that the situation will be reviewed timely and if there is an improvement, relaxation will be given. The Kejriwal-led government is expected to hold a review meeting on April 27 regarding the same. So far the national capital has witnessed 2514 positive cases, 53 deaths have been reported while 857 individuals have also recovered from the disease in Delhi.

MHA announces reopening of shops

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

