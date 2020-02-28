Delhi: Gurudwaras Organize Relief Camps, Organise Langars In Violence-hit Areas 

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday, February 27, organised relief camps for victims and provided langar in the violence-hit areas in the national capital. As per reports, the committee also provided medicine to the people in the areas.

Speaking to the media, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the initiative was taken after an emergency meeting was held by the Sikh community. He said, "They may be Hindu or Muslim but we are directed by Guru Nanak Sahib to serve Humanity. The DSGMC will use all its resources to serve these victims because we understand their pain since in the 1984 Sikh genocide we had faced the same."

Taking to Twitter, Sirsa had posted a video of the DSGMC providing langar to the people.

अव्वल अल्लाह नूर उपाया कुदरत के सब बंदे,

एक नूर ते सब जग उपजिआ कौन भले को मंदे

🙏🏻

दिल्ली गुरुद्वारा कमेटी दंगा पीड़ितों को लंगर सेवा प्रदान कर रही है। लंगर छकने वाले ये लोग हिंदू भी हैं, मुस्लिम भी और सिख भी!



Video of Shri Ram Colony, Karawal Nagar@republic @ANI @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/ZS5033xWkH — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 27, 2020

Further measures by the DSGMC

Speaking about the increasing violence in the national capital, Sirsa said that they will try to defuse the crisis by mediating with the people. Further, apart from these measures, the DSGMC will also organise relief camps in various Gurudwara Sahib and a special camp at Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla where they will provide relief to people.

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 34.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met President Kovind, slamming the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 105 to date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

