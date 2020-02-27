Delhi Violence: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Backs Tahir Hussain, Accuses BJP Of Implicating Him

After Tahir Hussain was named in an FIR in connection with the Delhi riots, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan jumped in to defend his party member calling him 'innocent.' Amanatullah Khan also went on to allege that this was being done by the BJP to malign the AAP.

On Thursday, Delhi Police sources reported that Tahir Hussain was named in a murder FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. This comes a day after AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain was accused of being involved in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma by the latter's family.

"Tahir Hussain is innocent. BJP in an attempt to save their politicians and to malign the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying put a false case on Tahir Hussain," read Amanatullah Khan's tweet translated from Hindi.

ताहिर हुसैन बेक़ुसूर है बीजेपी अपने नेताओं बचाने के लिऐ और आम आदमी पार्टी को बदनाम करने के लिए ताहिर हुसैन को झूठे केस में फसा रही है। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) February 27, 2020

Tahir Khan suspended from AAP

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi Violence in which 38 people have died as per the latest count. A look through his factory in Delhi had revealed remains of what were unmistakably riot materials.

दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन को जाँच पूरी होने तक आम आदमी पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है। — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2020

