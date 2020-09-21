Plea Claims Private School Refused To Issue Marksheet To Students; Delhi HC Issues Notice

On Monday, the Delhi High Court issued notices to a private school and Delhi government after schools allegedly refused to issue transfer certificates and mark sheets due to outstanding fees. The petition was filed by the father of two students the school.

The plea mentioned that the petitioner has suffered business losses and has no money to pay the fees, and slated the matter for further hearing on September 30. sought the response of Ramjas School (Anand Pravat branch) and the Delhi government on the plea.

Advocate Ashok Aggarwal who was appearing for the petitioner said that a division bench judgment of the Delhi High Court has ruled that no school can withhold transfer certificate for nonpayment of outstanding school fees.

"Transfer certificate and marksheets are required for admission of the siblings in a Delhi government school," Aggarwal said.

The plea contended that the impugned action of the school is arbitrary, discriminatory, violative of the fundamental right of these students as guaranteed to them under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, and contrary to the law laid down by a division bench of the High Court. The plea added that his two wards, one of whom passed class 10 and another passed V last academic year, have been studying in the same school from nursery class.

The petitioner had earlier made a representation dated September 14, 2020, to the Director of Education to take action against the school. Stating the loss of business, the plea said that he could not pay the full fees of his wards and added that he was facing several hardships and was therefore not in a position to pay the school fees.

"Unable to afford school fees so he decided to withdraw his wards and to get them admitted to a government school for further education. He accordingly requested the school to issue transfer certificates and marksheets in regard to both of his wards," the plea said.

The plea also further apprised about the letter that the school sent him on September 2, demanding payment of the outstanding amount of Rs 76,300 and Rs 1,01,300, for the two students.

(With inputs from ANI)

