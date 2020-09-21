'Widow Pension Not Withheld, 2.55 Lakh Beneficiaries Till June 2020': Delhi Govt To HC

The Delhi Government on Monday informed the Delhi HC that around 2.55 lakh widows had benefited under the 'Delhi Pension to Women in Distress' scheme till the month of June. The Delhi HC was hearing a petition filed by Social activist Harpal Singh Rana who claimed that as per an RTI report, the widow pension of around 12,000 women had been discontinued by the Ministry amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Delhi government submitted before the High Court that no pension had been withheld, adding that financial assistance had also been remitted to 393 beneficiaries which included poor widows who need financial aid to marry their daughters and orphan girls till the month of May 2020.

Advocate Anjum Javed, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Government, in turn, informed the court that the financial limits for both the schemes had been raised from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000. "The Council of Ministers has given approval for the enhancement of the income ceiling. The file is under submission for the approval of notification of the Governor," Javed submitted.

All application processed within 45 days

The Delhi government also submitted that under its 'Delhi Pension to Women in Distress' scheme, SOPs had been made available across the UT's e-district portal and to all district offices. All applications were being processed within a period of 45 days, it revealed. "Procedure for applying online under the scheme Ladli and financial assistance to the poor widows for performing the marriage of their daughters and orphan girls (up to two daughters) is under process and shall be available soon," the affidavit added.

After going through the Delhi Government's affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan dismissed the PIL, observing that adequate steps had been taken by the Delhi government.

