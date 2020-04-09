COVID-19: Delhi LG Chairs Meeting With CM, Disaster Management Team To Review Preparedness

A meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal was held on Thursday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other government officers in attendance. The meeting was held to review medical preparedness, enforcement of lockdown, social distancing, welfare measures for vulnerable sections and control measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Joint Secretary (Health) made a detailed presentation on how to manage COVID-19 in Delhi considering its medical preparedness and situation of health infrastructures such as quarantine and isolation facilities. He stressed on the need for IEC and surveillance measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Delhi LG directs police to help the Health Dept

Lieutenant Governor Baijal directed Delhi Police to assist the health department in using technology to trace contacts of people who are under home quarantine. Delhi Police Commissioner informed that 23 violators of home quarantine have been booked under Section 188 and have been sent to quarantine centres.

Members of DDMA appreciated the government officials, foot soldiers, medical professionals, volunteers, sanitation workers, NGOs, private entities and others who are making efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LG reiterated that Delhi police is continuously focusing on IEC, strict compliance of lockdown, social distancing, availability of essentials, ramping up medical preparedness, geographical quarantine of vulnerable zones and effective contact tracking and tracing.

Operation SHIELD to combat COVID-19

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explained the contours of his government's 'Operation SHIELD' to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. He stated that it comprised of 6 steps namely- sealing of the area where a COVID-19 case is detected, imposing a home quarantine, aggressive isolation and tracing campaign, ensuring doorstep delivery of essential supplies, local sanitisation and door to door screening.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In Delhi, 21 areas have been identified where containment has been implemented. We seal the area where a coronavirus case is detected. Containment implies that the area is shielded. We are running Operation Shield. S means the area is sealed and people can neither leave nor enter that area. H means that the people residing in the area will be confined to their homes. I stands for isolation and tracing. E implies that essential supplies will be ensured by doorstep delivery. L means local sanitisation. While D stands for the door to door checking. An effort is made to find out whether any person has symptoms of coronavirus."

(With inputs from ANI)