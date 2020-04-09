Delhi Health Min Jain Assures Supplies As Cases Rise To 669; Condemns Attack On Doctors

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday announced that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital had now soared to 669 out of which 426 were related to the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz. Previously the Delhi Health Minister had revealed that the authorities had quarantined around 600 people in relation to the Nizamuddin event. He had also stated that the authorities were working on tracing all contacts related to the event.

'Supplies will be given to sealed areas'

Satyendra Jain also spoke about the areas that had been sealed in Delhi, being earmarked as 'hotspots'. The Delhi government sealed 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital on Wednesday to combat the spread of the novel virus. Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

"Sealed areas are small, supplies will be given to them. Those who violate lockdown, it will create major problem. We need to curtail our movement in such a distressing situation," said the Health Minister.

'Legal action on Safdarjung Hospital assault'

Satyendra Jain also expressed his grief over the shocking incident in which two-woman resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi were assaulted, assuring that legal action will be taken against the perpetrators. In a condemnable incident, two women doctors who had stepped out of their house to buy fruits were physically assaulted by their neighbors who accused them of "spreading Coronavirus." Both the doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital

