Delhi Metro: Driverless Operations In Pink Line To Commence By Mid-2021

Delhi Metro's Pink Line is all set to have driverless operations by mid of 2021. Sharing the news on Twitter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that after starting driverless services on the 37 km long Magenta Line, another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 59 km long Pink Line would soon have driverless operations.

PM flags-off driverless Magenta Line

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off India's first-ever driverless metro operations on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Magenta Line (Janakpuri- West Botanical Garden). While addressing the nation on December 28, the Prime Minister informed that this indigenously developed driverless metro will operate on a 37 km-long route of Magenta Line.

"This driverless metro is not only convenient but is much safer, faster and better than the existing metros which are operated by the drivers," PM Modi said.

Pointing towards the rapid development of Metro across the country, PM Modi said that in the year 2014, only 5 cities in India had a metro network, which was spread across 248 km only, but now 18 cities across the country have a metro network of more than 700 km. "In order to ensure speedy development and urbanisation of India, we aim to expand the metro network to 1700 km across 25 cities by the year 2025," he added.

