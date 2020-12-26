Delhi Metro Corporation Depicts Pandemic's 'new Normal' In Four Impactful Pictures; See

With the aim to depict the grim realities of the ‘new normal’ in the year 2020 pictorially, the Delhi Metro shared images to illustrate how people commuted on the trains and what the stations looked like during lockdown to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Taking to its official handle, the Delhi Metro Corporation shared scenes from the Rajeev Chowk metro station before and after the pandemic hit the country. The images depicted people adjusting to the health safety protocols with the protective gears and adhering the social distancing norms. Taking to Twitter, Delhi DMRC wrote in the caption “2020 in 4 photos.''

In the first image that the DMRC shared, people were seen at the metro train stations and subways prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Commuters were seen casually strolling and walking at the crowded platforms without face masks. However, the second picture depicted an empty platform with no commuters in sight.

The image painted the reality of the lockdown situation as most public places across the globe had witnessed silence after stay-at-home orders were issued to curb the rapidly spreading virus. Similarly, in the third image taken from inside the train, the seats were seen empty even shortly after the lockdown as people restricted movement and avoided public transportation.

2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/Tcr66bPLtH — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 25, 2020

Trains 'nearly empty' due to pandemic

In the last image, people were seen travelling adhering to the social distancing norms. The travellers can be seen wearing masks and the trains fairly vacant compared to what a usual day would have looked like before the pandemic. Several seats were seen unoccupied as fewer people boarded the train from the forlorn stations. The users poured in reaction on the photos, calling it a ‘big change’.

Before the pandemic

After the pandemic but during lockdown.

After the lockdowns before the passengers.

After the lockdowns after the passengers. — Narayan (@narayan20725686) December 25, 2020

:( — Raunak Sood (@raunaksood99) December 26, 2020

Agree — KRB Stationers (@krbstationers1) December 26, 2020

