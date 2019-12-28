Delhi: Pakistani Hindu Community Holds Peaceful Pro-CAA Rally

As protests against the amended Citizenship Law continues in multiple parts of India, members of the Hindu community, who fled religious persecution from Pakistan and came to India, participated in a peaceful march in Delhi on Friday, December 27, in support of the amended Citizenship law.

During their march, the members of the Hindu community urged the government to grant citizenship to the persecuted families. The Pakistani Hindu group members also requested the opposition parties to stop protesting against the new law.

"We fled atrocities from Pakistan and came to India. Some people are saying don't give citizenship to us. Where will we go? We were looted and forced to leave the country. We demand the government to give citizenship to us soon," Dharamveer, a migrant from Pakistan's Sindh province, told a news agency

Another Pakistani S Tara Chand also spoke in similar sentiments and stated that persecuted Hindu families who migrated to India are not infiltrators.

"We are not infiltrators. We legally entered India with a visa and passport. The opposition parties are annoyed with us. We have come here, where else will we go? Opposition parties are saying don't give citizenship to us. I appeal to them not to oppose this and give us citizenship at the earliest," he said.

Pro CAA rally at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan

Mumbaikars gathered in a large number at a pro-CAA rally at the historic August Kranti Maidan, where a massive protest against the Citizenship Act was held last week.

At the rally, organised by BJP's Sanvidan Sanman Manch', supporters of CAA were seen carrying national flags along with placards with pro-CAA and NRC messages and shouting slogans.

The Sanvidan Sanman Manch' is organizing such rallies in various parts of the city. One such rally in support of CAA and NRC was organized at Dadar last week.

The organizers had planned a support march between the August Kranti Maidan to Lokmanya Tilak statue at Girgaum Chowpatty but Mumbai police denied them permission for the march citing law and order issues.

