Pro-CAA Views Costs Job To Doha-based Indian Doctor, MoS MEA Pays Him A Visit

After an Indian doctor working in Doha was indirectly pressurised to resign from the hospital for having pro-CAA views, the Minister of State of External Affairs paid him a visit upon his arrival in India. Dr Ajith Sreedharan, working at Qatar’s capital for 11 years, had to resign from his own hospital as a few groups in Qatar were upset about his pro-CAA views. This came after the management was receiving continuous threats because of his pro-CAA post on Facebook. Sreedharan while speaking to Republic TV said that he writes about various political and social issues in India and he has a pro-nationalistic viewpoint that was not appreciated by a few groups who wanted the hospital management to kick him out.

'Never brought up religious issues in my posts'

Talking about the incidents in Doha that led to his resignation, Dr Sreedharan said, “I used to write mostly about the political issues and social issues. I share my writings regularly on Facebook. Since I have a nationalistic viewpoint, so I reacted that way on CAA. The post was not religious, it was only about politics. After this, some people threatened our management and asked to expel me owing to my viewpoint. I could not believe it, I had never brought up any religious issues in any of my posts. It was only a social issue!”

Sreedharan quits hospital to save people’s jobs

Talking about how he quit in order to save the hospital, Dr Sreedharan said, “The management did not ask me to quit. It was my decision to quit the institution. Actually, I was the first doctor in the hospital. I had been working there since its inception. So, it is like my own clinic. The management was not ready to expel me. People who were threatening them were none other than Indians, especially Keralite. The management kept receiving threats to shut down the clinic. It was my responsibility to save the clinic, because hundreds of people work there and hundreds of families depend upon the institution. That's why I stepped down so that I don’t jeopardize the lives of so many people.”

“Actually, the scene in the Middle East is different. In most of the Middle East countries, Indians are mostly Keralites. They have a good network so they can just make decisions and do anything within their needs. My institution is also run by a Keralite, but he could not expel me. So I chose to resign. These groups were in fact threatening to physically attack me, but the management managed to hide me,” he added.

