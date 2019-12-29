Delhi: Patients, Relatives Brave Freezing Weather On Footpath Outside AIIMS

Patients and their relatives coming from distant areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states for treatment at AIIMS were seen outside the premier institute, facing the cold winter nights on the footpaths of Delhi.

The people lying on empty stomachs had nothing to save them from the chilling weather except tarpaulin sheets. They are dependent on the charity those who distribute food and blankets to the poor outside AIIMS. Describing their distress the poor people said that they were forced to stay outside the hospital in the evening.

"I am here since last 12 days. Food is very costly here. I am sustaining on the mercy of those who distribute some food to poor," said a woman who came for treatment from Bulandshahr in UP.

A man who came from Purnia in Bihar for treatment said that he had been sleeping on the footpaths for the past one week. Even after being a patient he was not allowed to stay inside in the evening and was driven out from the footpaths too, before morning. A woman coming from Budaun in UP, said that she is facing a lot of problems in attending nature's call. People also said that they have not taken a bath for weeks.

Harsh weather in North India

National Weather Forecasting Centre has issued a 'red colour' warning for Saturday and Sunday for areas such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh as the temperatures are dropping below normal. Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are covered under thick fog.

As per the weather agency, Safdurjung recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday morning, Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 1.7 degrees Celsius, and Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees Celsius, Jafarpur 3.1 degrees Celsius, Nahargarh 3.8 degrees Celsius, and Delhi Unversity 4.9 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from ANI)