Delhi Police Set Up 24x7 Helpline Number For Lockdown Assistance Amid COVID-19

In order to help the citizens facing inconvenience during the lockdown, a helpline number is set up by the Delhi Police for 24x7 assistance to resolve issues related to coronavirus lockdown.

"Delhi Police Helpline number 23469526 is set up for (24x7) to resolve issues related to lockdown through direct intervention as far as possible," said a press release from the Delhi Police.

"Total number of calls received up to date is 33,488. From 2 pm dated April 29 to 2 pm dated April 30, total 859 calls have been received," the press release added.

Out of the total calls, 59 calls were related to cases outside Delhi. They have been referred to respective State helpline numbers.

The press release further added that seven of the total calls received were related to no food or no money, which have been forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.

About 630 calls were related to movement passes amid the lockdown. They have been advised to apply online on the website of Delhi Police for movement pass.

"The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs/RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to the provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 3,17,591 persons and dry ration kits to 1755 persons," the release added.

The national capital has reported 3515 cases of COVID-19 patients of which 1094 have been cured and discharged whereas 59 have succumbed to the infection.