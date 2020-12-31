Delhi Police Arrests Alleged Khalistani Terrorist Sukh Bhikrewal On Deportation From Dubai

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested alleged Khalistani terrorist Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Bhikrewal following his deportation from Dubai. This is said to be a big win for the security forces. Bhikrewal is considered one of the biggest voices of the Khalistani movement. He allegedly works at the behest of Pakistani ISI.

A source said that ISI was executing targeted killings through him. According to sources, Bhikrewal is a key conspirator in Shauraya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh’s murder case. He is also allegedly involved in Nabha jailbreak.

"He was involved in the murder of Balwinder Sandhu. Now security agencies to question Sukh Bikriwal regarding his Khalistan link," said a source.

The special cell is likely to lodge a fresh case against him. "On December 7 Khalistani terrorists were held in the capital by the special cell. Two of them revealed the name of Bhikrewal. After this a letter was sent to Dubai authority for his deportation," said the source.

Probing involvement in Delhi riots

The source said that Bhikrewal has strong connections with Khalistani network in Pakistan. The special cell will now take him on Police remand to know more about his aides hiding in the city. He was also in touch with over a dozen other people who are living in and around the national capital region (NCR).

The source said that recently in their probe it was also found that Khalistani terrorists had been visiting Anti CAA protests, now the special cell will also probe whether he funded Delhi riots, unlawful activities and anti-CAA protests or not.

The special cell will also probe how he was recruiting people in his network. "Last time the alleged terrorists who were arrested were spreading narco-terrorism. Bhikrewal will be questioned regarding this," the source said.

