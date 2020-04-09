Delhi Police Book Bengali Pastry Shop Owner After 35 Workers Found On Rooftop; Area Sealed

After 35 people were found living on the rooftop of a pastry shop in Delhi's Bengali Market, the Delhi police on Thursday, have booked the pastry shop owner for not adhering to social distancing norms. The police have stated that the 35 workers were found living in "unhygienic conditions", after sealing the entire area - two were taken for COVID-19 testing after showing symptoms. Bengali Market has also been listed as one of the 25 hotspots in Delhi where a large number of COVID-19 patients have been seen.

Delhi govt launches 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment areas

35 workers found living on pastry shop rooftop

On Wednesday, 35 workers from three different establishments were found taking shelter in the Bengali pastry shop, due to lockdown. The shop stated that the 35 workers could not return to their respective homes and hence were staying in the shop. Moreover, they have refuted that the workers were living in 'hygenic conditions' and were provided food, shelter and basic ammenities.

Maharashtra Home Minister warns Markaz attendees; questions Delhi police's negligence

Delhi govt launches Operation 'SHIELD'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced 'Operation SHIELD' in 25 containment zones to curb the spread of COVID-19 and warned of strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city. Elaborating the operation during an online briefing, Kejriwal said under the first 'S' of the operation, the government seals the area immediately, 'H' - put under home quarantine, 'I' - Isolate those having symptoms, 'E' - Ensure home delivery of 'essential services' and 'D' - Checking Door-to-door on containment areas. Delhi has reported 669 cases have been reported with 9 deaths - mainly because of the Markaz issue.

Delhi Gurudwara Committee offers two hospital buildings for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 5865 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 477 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1364. 169 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. With the rise in the number of cases, the Centre and several states are mulling extending lockdown.

Delhi HC cancels month-long summer break, Court to work in June