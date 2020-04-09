Maharashtra Home Minister Warns Markaz Attendees; Questions Delhi Police's Negligence

As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to soar across the country, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday reiterated his warning to the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, who are in hiding at present. The Home Minister warned the Markaz attendees to get tested or else they would face strict action. Earlier on April 7, Deshmukh had informed that there are 50-60 Markaz attendees who are still in hiding and have switched off their phones.

50-60 participants @ the #TablighMarkaz at Nizamuddin, Delhi are trying to hide with phones switched off. They shd report to nearest police, get tested & quarantined @ the earliest. Failure to do so will invite strictest police action.#WarOnCorona#NoConpromiseOnSafetyEver — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 7, 2020

Furthermore, the Maharashtra Home Minister questioned the Delhi police for their negligence as he stated that there was a similar event which was supposed to happen near Mumbai but was denied permission by the Maharashtra Police. He said, "I want to inform you that similar to the Tablighi Jamat event Delhi, there was an event planned in Vasai near Mumbai on 15th and 16th March where around 50,000 people were expected to gather."

READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Cross 1000 Cases Mark; 64 Casualties Reported

'At no cost'

"But when we were made aware of the event, we told them that they couldn't hold the event and cancelled their permission. We also told them that at no cost will this event happen in Vasai. I just want to ask the way Maharashtra Police cancelled the event in Vasai, why didn't the Delhi police take similar action? Because Delhi police did not restrict the event, the attendees travelled back home across the country and spread the virus," the Home Minister added.

READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Speaks To Frontline Pune & Mumbai Hospital Staff

Maharashtra worst-affected state

Across the country, Maharashtra has been reported as the worst-affected state by the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 1135 cases and 72 deaths due to the virus have been observed in the state. The Maharashtra government has taken numerous steps to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. The state government has set up 4653 relief camps across Maharashtra which is providing shelter to 4,54,142 migrant workers and food to 5,53,025 migrant workers and homeless people. CM Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly appealed to everyone, including migrant workers to stay put wherever they are.

READ | 'Uddhav Thackeray Has Been A Revelation'; Omar Abdullah Lauds Maharashtra CM

READ | Maha CM Uddhav Rubbishes Reports Of Pay-cut, Clarifies 'full Salary To Be Paid In Phases'

Image Credits: ANI