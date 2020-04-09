Delhi Gurudwara Committee Offers Two Hospital Buildings For Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday offered a hospital and a 500-bedded hospital building for the isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital at Gurudwara Bala Sahib.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa acknowledged that the state government is developing its infrastructure to manage the rise in COVD-19 suspected patients. He further suggested converting hotels and banquet halls into health facilities for isolation, treatment and quarantine of these patients.

Sirsa then went on to offer the Guru Harkrishan Hospital, a 50-bedded multidisciplinary hospital with intensive care units at Gurudwara Bala Sahib, for the assistance of the state government. Besides, Manjinder Sirsa also offered the 500-bedded six-story building of Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Science and Research, which is ready to be set up, for the same cause.

"We believe that and if Delhi government desires, a visit at the site can be planned to explore the possibilities to complete it in an expedited manner to use it for this very purpose. Use of this proposed state-of-the-art health facility to fill the existing gap between the health resource available and required will work in the nation's interest," Sirsa said.

READ | Delhi Health Min Jain Assures Supplies As Cases Rise To 669; Condemns Attack On Doctors

READ | Delhi Govt Seals 20 Coronavirus Hotspots, Makes Face Masks Compulsory For People Stepping Outdoors

DSGMC Offers Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara As Quarantine Facility

Earlier in March, the DSGMC extended a helping hand to the government of Delhi by offering Gurudwara 'Majnu ka Tila' as the quarantine facility.

In a letter written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the DSGMC said "We offer to provide DSGMC Saral of Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib as Quarantine facility and provision of Langar for the poor and needy people when and where it is required in Delhi. Further, we offer any other support or help as required."

"The nation is fighting against a deadly virus. DSGMC has also done its bit in helping the government where we have offered Gurudwara of Majnu ka Tila as the quarantine facility. Moreover, we have decided to send food packets in the form of langar to the people living in Ren Baseras in Delhi," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals For At-home Shab-e-Barat Observance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sirsa Delhi HC Suspends Summer Vacations For Courts In The National Capital Amid COVID-19