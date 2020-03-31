Delhi Police Book Jama Masjid Cleric; 12 Markaz Foreign Attendees Present In Mosque

Cracking down on several foreign attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz event who lodged inside several mosques in Delhi, the Delhi police, on Tuesday has lodged a case against Delhi's Jama Masjid Maulavi. 12 foreigners are reportedly still housed inside the mosque. In total, 48 foreigners are reportedly holed up in 5 mosques in the North-East District of Delhi. They are currently being evacuated from the premises and being screened for Coronavirus (COVID-19) and then quarantined.

Delhi police rounds up foreign attendees

48 foreigners who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin, have been located in five mosques of North-East District of Delhi. Their information has been given by Police to the District Commissioner for further action: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/YkeP76oR4V — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Delhi police issues notice to Markaz clerics on March 23

Earlier in the day, Delhi police released a video in which the Nizamuddin Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Walia is seen issuing a notice to the Markaz organisers on March 23. In the video, the SHO is seen warning the Markaz clerics of repeated violations and stating that 1500-2000 people are gathered in the area inspite of warnings. Stating that the ban on mass gatherings was for their own safety, he states that he would be forced to take action against the organisers.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Delhi govt declares six hospitals for 'dedicated COVID-19 treatment' amid rise in cases

Ministry of Home Affairs informed that 1746 individuals were staying in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 21 - 216 foreigners, 1530 Indians. While 1339 Tabligh Jamaat workers are being screened and quarantined, the government has banned all their tourist visas for violating conditions. Apart from these individuals, MHA stated that 2137 persons have been identified in different states. Currently, the Delhi Crime Branch has registered a case against Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad and others for defying the lockdown.