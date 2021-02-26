Delhi Police Refutes AAP's Claim That Delhi CM Kejriwal's Z-Plus Security Has Been Removed

The Delhi Police on Thursday informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Z-plus security will remain unchanged and refuted media reports that claimed the AAP chief's security has been reduced. "The security cover provided to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remains unchanged. There has been no reduction in the number of security personnel provided to him," ANI quoted Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal as saying.

Kejriwal's security cover unchanged

Elaborating the details, Delhi Police PRO informed, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been provided Z plus security by Delhi Police which comprises pilot, escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff etc in the form of 47 plainclothes security personnel and 16 uniformed CRPF personnel." According to a PTI report, officials at the Home Ministry also said that no such decision has been taken by it.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded the Centre to clarify the reasons behind the "petty decision" to reduce Kejriwal's security cover. "The MHA has withdrawn four police commandos from Arvind Kejriwal's security. It's sad and regrettable that the Centre could compromise with someone's security like this," Bhardwaj said, according to PTI.

He said Kejriwal was attacked several times in the past and yet he has a security cover comprising of only six police commandos which is negligible as compared to that of other CMs or central government ministers. Bhardwaj said the move comes two days after the AAP's "grand" performance in Gujarat civic body polls.

AAP roadshow in Gujarat

The AAP has won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Surat, where the party convener will attend a roadshow on Friday. Thanking the people of Gujarat following AAP's performance in the local body polls, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will be visiting the state on February 26.

"AAP has performed very well in the local body polls in Gujarat. I thank the people of Gujarat and especially of Surat. 125 years-old Congress party has been defeated and a new party -- the AAP is given responsibility as the main opposition party. Our every candidate will work with honesty," the Chief Minister said.

(With agency inputs)