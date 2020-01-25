Delhi Police Deny NCP's Allegations Of Withdrawing Sharad Pawar’s Security Cover

As NCP leaders up the ante over alleged withdrawal of high tier security to party supremo Sharad Pawar, the Delhi Police on Saturday issued a clarification stating that no security has been withdrawn from Pawar's residence. "An adequate Delhi Police personnel as per rule are deployed at his residence," police said.

READ | Wrong If Sharad Pawar's Security Has Been Withdrawn: Thorat

However, the security personnel deployed at Sharad Pawar's residence claimed that security has been reduced from his house informing media that some security guards from Rajasthan are guarding Pawar's Janpath road house. This comes even as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which deals with the withdrawal and approval of security cover to VVIPs remains mum on the matter.

READ | Nawab Malik Alleges Withdrawal Of Sharad Pawar's Security,slams BJP's 'political Vendetta'

Pawar's security cover

On Thursday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had stated that Pawar had 'Z plus' security and he has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for several years. "Decision to withdraw his security is politics by the central government is not good." Sharad Pawar enjoys 'Y' category security Delhi and in Maharashtra he has been given 'Z' plus security cover. Due to 'Y' category in Delhi, Pawar doesn't get security cover from ITBP, CRPF, CISF which give cover to almost all VVIPs.

READ | Sharad Pawar Claims Muslims Did Not Vote For BJP In Maharashtra Despite Party's Huge Win

NCP, Congress leaders attack Centre

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday alleged that the Centre had withdrawn the security cover of his party chief Sharad Pawar. Currently holding charge as the Minority Affairs Minister in Maharashtra, Malik claimed that the security personnel deployed at Pawar’s bungalow in the national capital had stopped coming from January 20 without any intimation. Dubbing this as an example of BJP’s vendetta politics, he pledged that the NCP would continue to politically oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Maharashtra revenue minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday also hit out at the Centre for reportedly withdrawing the security of Sharad Pawar. Thorat said, "Pawar is among the senior national leaders in the country and it is the duty of the government to protect and take due care of such leaders."

READ | Tanhaji Spoof Video Catches NCP's Eye; Pawar's Party Seeks PM's Response

(With ANI inputs)