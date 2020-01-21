Tanhaji Spoof Video Catches NCP's Eye; Pawar's Party Seeks PM's Response

Amid Delhi election campaign, NCP on Tuesday has lashed out at the BJP over a spoof video of the film ‘Tanhaji’. In the video, the faces of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tanaji Malusare have been superimposed by the face of Prime Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah respectively. Lambasting those who have insulted Shivaji, NCP reminded the BJP of the controversial book 'Aaj K Shivaji, Narendra Modi'.

Taking to Twitter, NCP said: "In the wake of the Assembly elections in Delhi, Modi devotees have made a video on the promo of Tanhaji. Prime Minister has been imposed on the face of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the home minister imposed on the face of Tanaji Malusare. Through this video, Shri Shivaji Maharaj has once again been humiliated by comparing him with Prime Minister Modi. This is what happened after the controversial book 'Aaj K Shivaji, Narendra Modi'. Why is PM Narendra Modi and other leaders silent despite the repeated insults of Shivaji?"

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said to news agency ANI that he has approached YouTube after he received a complaint about the video.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh approaches YouTube to remove a video allegedly portraying PM Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, after he received a complaint of the same. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/iQfdlto8Iv — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

Shivaji descendant demands probe

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Shivaji's descendant Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati described the act as “indecent” and “condemnable”. He called upon the Centre to conduct a probe and punish those responsible for the video. Maintaining that the sentiments of the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are intense, he called upon all the political parties to not use the imagery of the great king for “cheap politics”.

Book ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ creates controversy

Recently, a book- ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ was released by BJP leaders in the national capital during a religious-cultural meeting. It was written by BJP’s Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who was formerly in the Shiv Sena. According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Goyal was responsible for the attack on the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

The book drew flak from NCP and Congress as well, who are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Even the other descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj- Udayanraje Bhosale agreed that no person could be compared to him. Subsequently, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar distanced the BJP from the book and the author agreed to withdraw it.

(CREDIT: Screengrab from Tanhaji Spoof Video)