Delhi Police Suspends All Licenses For Sale Of Firecrackers In National Capital

The Delhi Police on Sunday announced that it had decided to suspend all licenses issued for the sale of firecrackers in Delhi citing health and environmental concerns amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. The Delhi Police also added that those who continue to sell firecrackers would be liable for action based on the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

"All licences issued for the sale of firecrackers have been suspended and further action will be taken on National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions," said the Delhi Police.

Read: National Green Tribunal Seeks Views On Temporary Ban On Bursting Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR

Read: Vijay Goel Protests Against Firecracker Ban In Delhi, Demands Compensation To Workers

Delhi bans firecrackers temporarily

On Monday, November 2, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a notice to the Environment Ministry, Delhi government, pollution control agencies, and neighbouring states asking for their opinion over a temporary ban on firecracker usage between November 7 to November 30 in a bid to prevent pollution and ensure safety for the public. The NGT had also issued notices to 23 States and union territories regarding the imposition of a ban on firecrackers in the interest of public health and the environment.

The NGT bench, headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, then issued notice to Environment Ministry, Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi government, Delhi Police, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, asking them to reply by November 5.

Meanwhile, the sales in Delhi's largest firecracker market Sadar Bazar have plunged amid the health and environmental crisis recording an average loss of 50 to 60 per cent. It is estimated that the firecracker industry in the National Capital with its new norms has the involvement of more than 50 thousand workers from making the cracker till packaging.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP leader Vijay Goel met firecracker traders in the national capital promising to sit on a dharna if the Delhi government does not compensate them for the losses due to the ban.

Read: Will Sit On Dharna If Delhi Govt Doesn't Compensate Firecracker Traders For Losses: BJP's Vijay Goel

Read: NGT Widens Ambit Of Firecracker Pollution Cases Beyond NCR, Notices To 18 States, UTs

(With Agency Inputs)