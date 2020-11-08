Vijay Goel Protests Against Firecracker Ban In Delhi, Demands Compensation To Workers

Protesting against the last-minute ban on firecrackers in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel on Sunday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government, demanding compensation for the firecracker industry workers who are now looking at massive losses owing to the ban. This comes after the Delhi government on November 5 imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30, citing hazardous air quality and rising COVID-19 cases.

Vijay Goel slammed Kejriwal, questioning why a ban on green crackers needed to be rolled out, asking him why the Government had issued a license to sellers to sell green crackers in the national capital two months prior to the festive season.

"Now these businessmen have already bought the green crackers and don't know where to sell these crackers. We demand that the State government must compensate these traders," Vijay Goel said.

Read: Will Sit On Dharna If Delhi Govt Doesn't Compensate Firecracker Traders For Losses: BJP's Vijay Goel

Read: Delhi Firecracker Sellers Urge NGT Not To Ban Crackers As Sales Plunge Amid Health Crisis

50,000 workers in firecracker industry

Earlier on Saturday, Vijay Goel met firecracker traders in the national capital promising to sit on a dharna if the Delhi government does not compensate them for the losses due to the ban.

The sales in Delhi's largest firecracker market Sadar Bazar have plunged amid the health and environmental crisis recording an average loss of 50 to 60 per cent. It is estimated that the firecracker industry in the National Capital with its new norms has the involvement of more than 50 thousand workers from making the cracker till packaging.

Earlier this month, the NGT had issued notices to 23 States and union territories regarding the imposition of a ban on firecrackers in the interest of public health and environment. States such as West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Sikkim have decided to ban the sale or use of firecrackers citing Coronavirus concerns. This has been done keeping in mind a potential rise in pollution levels which experts say could be "hazardous" for COVID-19 patients.

Read: National Green Tribunal Seeks Views On Temporary Ban On Bursting Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR

Read: NGT Widens Ambit Of Firecracker Pollution Cases Beyond NCR, Notices To 18 States, UTs