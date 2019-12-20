Delhi Police Tighten Security, Assure They Are Ready To Deal With Any Situation

As the agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act intensifies, Delhi police on tightened the security in the North-East part of the national captial. Political parties, organizations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last few days. Apart from that, as many as 19 IndiGo flights were canceled while others were delayed as crew members were stuck in a traffic jam at NH-8. The Delhi police have, however, has assured of sufficient force in the national capital to maintain law and order.

"Sufficient force has been deployed including 10 companies of CRPF and RAF in Northeast district. We've held many rounds of meeting with locals. We have deployed drones, anti-riot gear to deal with any kind of situation," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

CAA protests rock the nation

Meanwhile, violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where four people have died, in West Bengal where numerous public property was damaged and the internet was snapped in places. In Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the police. The city is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places.

While several parts of the country saw violent protests, in other places people were seen protesting in a peaceful manner, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervor.

No untoward incidents in Mumbai and Delhi

No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police said. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said social media and WhatsApp groups are being closely monitored to check rumor-mongering.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements.

