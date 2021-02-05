Delhi Police To Seek Google's Help To Trace Makers Of 'toolkit' Shared By Greta Thunberg

In a recent development, Delhi Police is going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg on farmers' issue was made and uploaded on the social media platform, police sources told news agency ANI. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on Google Docs, they said. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner is also holding a meeting with senior police officials over the proposed 'chakka jam' by agitating farmers on Saturday.

Delhi Police register FIR on farmers' protest 'toolkit'

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the "pro-Khalistan" creators of a "toolkit", which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest, alleging it aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Asked whether the FIR has been registered against Thunberg, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said nobody has been named in the case. The case against unnamed persons have been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The senior Delhi Police officer said the initial investigation has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group, named 'Poetic Justice Foundation'. He said considering the unfolding of events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, it has revealed "copycat execution" of the action plan mentioned in the 'toolkit' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India."

Greta Thunberg shares an 'updated toolkit'

Greta Thunberg on Thursday shared an "updated toolkit" for the ongoing farmers’ protest against Centre's agriculture laws, after deleting the previous one which exposed the international propaganda against India. The updated document is a toned-down version of the deleted one which was titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave'.

The 'updated toolkit' by the people on the ground in India" as claimed by Greta begins with a note which says that, "This is a document meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis."

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

(With PTI inputs)