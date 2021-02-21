Delhi To Allow Bus Commuters To Sit On Aisle Seat Or Stand? DTC Seeks Nod As Cases Fall

To permit commuters to travel by taking the aisle seat or by standing on the passage in public transport buses amid the declining COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has sent a proposal for this consideration in a DDMA meeting scheduled on Monday, announced transport officials on Saturday.

A senior transport department official stated, "With the COVID-19 situation quite under control, and resumption of business and other activities, there is pressure on public transport. A proposal has been sent for approval of DDMA to allow passengers to travel in standing position in the DTC and cluster buses."

AAP orders withdrawal of DTC buses for Paramilitary & Police Forces

On February 3, CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had asked the DTC to withdraw buses on special hire to various departments, meaning the movement of paramilitary personnel will be affected in the national capital. Amid the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi's borders and the heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, the DTC asked the concerned departments to relieve the buses that were currently being used by them. Further, DTC authorities maintained that the approval of the Delhi government was a must for the requisition of buses under special hire. The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for the movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.

COVID-19 Cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped marginally to stand at 0.24 percent, authorities said. With the fresh death, the city's coronavirus toll has grown to 10,898. According to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government Saturday, Delhi recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.24 percent, slightly lower than Friday's 0.26 percent. The overall infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,755 with the fresh additions, the bulletin said. The new 152 cases came out of the 62,063 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 1,025 from 1,053 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

(With Agency Inputs)